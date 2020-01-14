Freezing Drizzle Possible During the Morning Commute Wednesday

UPDATE: All of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are now under the Winter Weather Advisory beginning early Wednesday morning. The potential for minor ice accumulations, no more than a tenth of an inch, is possible during the morning commute Wednesday. Plan ahead and make sure to allow yourself plenty of time during the morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Green and Rock counties in southern Wisconsin, as well as for Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll and Whiteside counties in northwest Illinois beginning Wednesday morning. A quick moving storm system from the west will move across the Midwest late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. A wintry mix of precipitation is possible, with flurries to the north and even some drizzle to the south, but a period of freezing drizzle may fall around sunrise, lasting into late Wednesday morning.

Ice accumulations will most likely remain light and under a tenth of an inch but a glaze of ice may accumulate on untreated surfaces, bridges/overpasses, sidewalks and parking lots. This could have an impact on the morning commute tomorrow.