Slick/Foggy AM Commute:

Watch your step and give yourself a little extra travel time if you plan to leave this morning. Residual moisture, clearing skies, and light winds have allowed a bit of dense fog to develop.

Now, the combination of the dense fog, along with the below freezing temperatures will likely result in the formation of what we call freezing fog. This type of Fog is comprised of very tiny water droplets that when super-cooled can instantly freeze with it makes contact with a surface. This will likely lead to a couple of slick spots during your morning travels, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

Dense Fog Advisory:

For the dense fog potential this morning, the National Weather Service in Chicago have placed Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb counties under a DENSE FOG advisory until 8am. Up until then, visibility values will register at or below .5 miles. Again, use extra caution and take it slow this morning!

Tranquil Monday:

Once we see this morning’s round of dense freezing fog let up, the rest of our Monday remains quite tranquil under a partly cloudy sky. Winds are to become breezy out of the south, which will allow temperatures to peak in the mid to upper 40s once again. Ahead of our next storm system, cloud cover will increase Monday night. This will help slow down the cooling process overnight, landing temperatures in the mid 30s prior to sunrise.

Ups & Downs Return:

Look for clouds to dominate our skies for much of our Tuesday. Despite the cloudy trend however, a rather potent south to southeasterly wind will help temperatures soar into the 50s. Moisture streaming in ahead of our next big frontal passage will result in the potential for a few showers, especially late in the afternoon and during the evening. Behind this frontal passage, a much cooler air-mass barrels into the Midwest and into the Great Lakes.

This will send temperatures tumbling into Wednesday, with highs struggling to climb out of the 20s. The coldest air arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday as lows aim to register in the upper teens. Fortunately, this first shot of cold air is brief as temperatures slowly recover into the 30s Thursday, then 40s by Friday. With that being said, another cold front aims to slide through late Friday night, allowing temperatures to tumble into the 30s for the weekend.