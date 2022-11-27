Residual moisture and light winds Sunday night has caused patchy fog to develop across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois roughly along the I-39/90 corridor. As temperatures fall below freezing, freezing fog is currently being reported in Janesville, WI.

The combination of the moisture and sub-freezing temperatures may be enough to produce some icy and slick spots through night, into Monday morning. Elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses will be most at risk for those slick conditions. Be sure to use extra caution when out driving Monday morning.