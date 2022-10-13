A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Green, Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin beginning late Thursday night, lasting through Friday morning. Be sure to cover up, or bring in, anything you would like to protect from the cold.

Skies Thursday afternoon were quick to fill with cloud cover, holding temperatures in the 40s for much of the day. The gusty west wind even brought wind chills down into the low 40s! We’ll hold on to the cloud cover through most of the evening, with skies turning partly cloudy during the overnight. Overnight lows will fall to 30 degrees for most.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected Friday with high temperatures rising into the mid 50s and southwest/west winds gusting to 25-30 mph during the afternoon.