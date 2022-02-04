Friday Flurries Give Way to a Weekend “Warm-Up”

Long Snowy Stretch:

🙌 Happy Friday folks!🙌 Before we jump into the forecast, I wanted to share a little Rockford weather history with you. Let’s take a trip back to February 2018 where northern Illinois was subjected to a snowy weather pattern that seemed to have no end in sight. Between February 3rd-11th, the Rockford Airport picked up a whopping 16.1″ of snow.

What’s even more mind-blowing about this is that we picked up more snow during that 9-day period than we have this entire season (12.5″ since December 1st). That is still to this day the record for most consecutive days with measurable snowfall for the Rockford area. Bringing you back to the present time, while it doesn’t look like we have a weather pattern even close to that in the forecast, there will be a chance or two for the Stateline to see some snow.

Few Friday Flurries:

With an area of high pressure in place early on, Friday begins with mixed sunshine. However, clouds will be quick to increase into mid-day as our next disturbance slides to our north. Guidance brings in enough moisture for a few flurries to pop-up late this afternoon, with chances stretching into the early hours of tonight. Thankfully, our late-day chances shouldn’t bring any issues for the drive home.

Still, we have plenty of cold air in our atmosphere. This will limit our afternoon highs to the upper teens for most, with a spot or two hitting the 20-degree mark. Skies slowly clear out overnight, bringing a sunny but cold start to the weekend.

Weekend Warm-Up:

From the single-digits, highs are expected to climb back to the low 20s by Saturday afternoon, under partly sunny skies. Thanks to a tightening pressure gradient at the surface, you’ll notice our winds increasing throughout the day. By the time dinner reaches the table, winds could gust as high as 25 to 30 mph. This will allow temperatures to only drop into the mid-teens Sunday morning, with highs peaking out in the upper 20s and low 30s by the afternoon. Thanks to this late-weekend system, Sunday features a bit more cloud cover. However, any chance for snow remain low into the beginning of next week.