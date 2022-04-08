Just One More Day Folks:

Yesterday was one of my favorite days of the year, the day the MLB season gets underway. However, the weather we had in place didn’t make it feel like the beginning of baseball season.

Cloudy skies, several rain showers, and a gusty westerly to southwesterly wind kept highs in mid to upper 40s, making for another unseasonably cold day. The same storm system that brought yesterday’s round of miserable weather is expected to bring more of the same for our Friday. But like me, you’ll be very happy to know that today marks the end of this week’s stretch of unsettled weather.

While we do have both rain and snow chances in the works for today, it will be far from being considered a widespread event. With that being said, a few widely scattered rain/snow mix showers cannot be ruled out at any point of the day.

Underneath an overcast sky, high temps this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 30s. Today’s gusty winds will also have a big part in the cooler temperatures as they will be blowing from the north-northwest throughout the day. Much of tonight remains dry. However, an isolated snow shower or two will be possible.

Weekend Outlook:

As a ridge of high pressure slides in behind this week’s weather-maker, skies will clear some into Saturday morning. This will allow sunshine to return in a partial fashion for the first half of the upcoming weekend. However, winds remain out of the northwest, which will limit high temperatures to the mid to upper 40s. It’s not until Sunday that we see temperatures climb to near seasonable-levels, in the upper 50s. Much of Sunday remains dry, with a chance for a few rain showers arriving by the evening hours.

Next Week’s Headlines:

Unfortunately, the break we see over the weekend doesn’t carry on into next week. Guidance continues to show another round of active weather moving into the Stateline, one that brings shower and thunderstorm chances on a daily basis. Even though we’re still a few days out, it does look like severe weather won’t be a concern both Monday and Tuesday.

But we’ll have to keep an eye on Wednesday as a warm front and cold front could bring severe weather to the area. Once the cold front is through, we can say goodbye to the 60s and 70s that kick off the work week. Temperatures into Thursday are expected to take a tumble, landing in the lower 50s by the afternoon.