Frigidly Cold Tuesday, Slight Improvements in the Temperature Department on the Way

Coldest Day of the Season:

Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin spent a majority of the morning hours on Monday under a Wind Advisory And for good reason as most of our regional airports registered a peak wind gust between 40 to 50 mph. With that being said, Monday’s blustery conditions allowed the COLDEST air of the season thus far to usher in from the north.

Temperatures early Tuesday morning are sitting in the single-digits, with wind chills registering on either side of the 0-degree mark. This frigidly cold morning is a sign for things to come as highs this afternoon will struggle to climb out of the twenties.

Clouds thicken up early in response to our next system that glides in from the west. This system was poised at one point to bring the Stateline it’s first accumulating snowfall of the season. However, with models trending downward in the storm system’s intensity, that’s not the case anymore. With that being said, a few flurries and snow showers will be possible into the evening hours. Highs for most look to top out in the low to mid 20s, a mere 10°-20° degrees cooler than where we typically are at this point in December.

Midweek Outlook:

Cloud cover is expected to stick around overnight, resulting in a very slow temperature drop into Wednesday morning. The day starts off in the low 20s, with highs climbing back into the mid 30s by the afternoon. This is all thanks to a little mixed sunshine and a warmer wind out of the west and southwest. Much more significant warming follows as the week draws to a close. Temperatures head back well into the 40s Thursday, despite there being a chance for a light rain or snow shower.