Next Frost Advisory:

With less cloud cover hovering over our heads overnight, temperatures across the region had a much better opportunity to rapidly cool. If you plan to head out early, grab your thicker coat as temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 30.

This is also cool enough for patchy frost to form in some spots. That is why the National Weather Service has placed the entire region under a frost advisory until 7AM. In a similar fashion to Wednesday, plenty of sunshine will follow the expiration of this advisory.

Another Sun-Filled Day:

A glimpse at the early morning surface analysis shows a massive area of high pressure sitting over the Great Lakes. The location of this system will help shift our winds to the southeast by mid-day, which should be enough to bring our high temperatures up by a few degrees.

Skies remain mostly clear overnight, with lows falling into the lower 40s prior to sunrise. Although still chilly, the slightly warmer start will lessen the chance for us to see patchy frost. With southeast winds remaining in place Friday, temperatures should take another step in the warmer direction under plenty of sunshine. For the first time since Sunday, temperatures are to at least approach the 70-degree mark.

Blocking Pattern:

As we jump into the weekend, a blocking pattern sets up in the upper-levels of the atmosphere. This will stall out the low that’s well to the west, and keep the remnants of what was hurricane Ian away from N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin. Expect dry conditions to dominate through the weekend and into much of next week.

During this stretch, we can expect temperatures to remain near seasonable, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Again, beautiful weather if you have plans to enjoy some fall festivities. Whether that be going out to the pumpkin patch, any of our local apple orchards, or even decorating for Halloween!