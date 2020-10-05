Frost Advisory Expires, Gusty Afternoon Ahead

Sunday night held the highest potential for the Stateline to see it’s first frost of the season. Thanks to an area of high pressure, skies overnight remained clear and winds at the surface were calm. That created the perfect formula for frost to develop, and we saw quite a bit of it once the sun finally peeked over the horizon. As of this moment, a frost advisory continue to be in effect for the entire viewing area up until 8 AM this morning. Thankfully, this frosty start to the day doesn’t tell the tale for the rest of our Monday, and for a good chunk of the work week.

Moving forward into the afternoon, our attention then turns to gusty winds. Later today, this area of high pressure is expected to settle to the east of the region. As that happens, the pressure gradient (difference in pressure) between this high pressure system and a low pressure system well to the north in Canada will tighten up, causing winds to increase during the afternoon. As I always say, the tighter the pressure gradient, the stronger the wind gusts will be. Overall, winds will end up sustained at 10-20 mph, with gusts upwards of 30 mph. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few areas observe wind gusts of 35 mph. With that being said, make sure to secure any fall decoration you have outside, or any light weighted objects. Otherwise, a dry day head with a mix of clouds and sunshine. That gusty southwesterly breeze will help warm temperatures into the low 60s for highs.

Aside from the warmer temperatures expected this week, gusty winds will be one of the top weather stories. Especially early on in the week. Winds today will ease up somewhat heading into the overnight hours. However, a decent breeze is still expected to stick around for the evening commute, where gusts could range from 20-25 mph. Models continue to show a very moisture starved cold front passing through early tomorrow morning. Following this cold front, winds are expected to shift to the a more westerly direction by the afternoon, and could gust up to 20 mph. With things heating up over the central plains, that gusty westerly wind will help drag in warmer temperatures for Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s!