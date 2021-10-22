Frost Advisory for Northern Illinois counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Frost Advisory for the following counties. In Illinois: Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebego, Boone, McHenry, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Lee, and DeKalb. In Wisconsin: Greene, Rock and Walworth. This advisory lasts from midnight tonight until 8 AM Saturday morning. Temperatures will quickly fall into the lower 30s under clearer skies and light winds, and therefore frost is likely by the morning.

Frost Advisory issued in Northern Illinois until 8AM Saturday morning

It will be chilly out there tomorrow morning, so make sure to grab that extra layer when you head out!