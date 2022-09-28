Frost Advisory:

If you left your vehicle outside overnight, don’t be surprised if you walk out the door this morning and see a little frost on it. Now, if you live in Rockford, you may have less of a chance to see patchy frost compare to those who live in open areas.

For that, a Frost Advisory will remain in effect for Winnebago, Dekalb, Ogle, Lee, Carroll, Whiteside, Stephenson, and Jo-Daviess County in northern Illinois, as well as Green County up in southern Wisconsin until 8AM. Once this advisory has expired, a worry-free day lies ahead as sunshine is expected to dominate from beginning to end. However, in a similar fashion to the past couple days, a northerly wind will again limit our warm-up, with highs likely only to reach the low 60s.

Another Frosty Night:

Clear skies and even lighter winds overnight means that frost will be a possibility again for Thursday morning. Expect lows to fall in a similar range to this morning, in the mid to upper 30s. With high pressure sitting over the Great Lakes, Thursday will also feature quite a bit of sun.

The location of this high will help change our winds to the southeast by the mid-day hours, which should be enough to bring our high temperatures up by a few degrees. Dry conditions also remain in place for Friday. In fact, forecast models show this dry stretch of weather sticking around into the middle of next week. To me, that sounds like plenty of opportunities to head out and enjoy some fall festivities. Whether that be going out to the pumpkin patch, any of our local apple orchards, or even decorating for Halloween!