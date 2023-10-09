Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin have once again been placed under a Frost Advisory beginning late Monday night, lasting through Tuesday morning.

Temperatures Monday morning didn’t drop as much thanks to cloud cover sticking around for most of Sunday night. This resulted in overnight lows remaining in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies turned partly cloudy Monday afternoon as temperatures fell just shy of 60 degrees, below the average of 66 degrees. With a mostly clear sky expected through sunset Monday night, temperatures will drop through the evening.

Cloud cover to the north over Wisconsin will move south closer to the Stateline just before sunrise Tuesday. Depending on how fast the clouds advance south, temperatures could end up slightly warmer if skies cloud cover earlier. It does look like we will see at least partly cloudy skies in southern Wisconsin between 5am-7am, briefly turning mostly cloudy before clearing out once again by the afternoon.

With the frost potential again tonight, you’ll want to make sure to bring in our cover up anything that may be sensitive to the cold. Temperatures Tuesday will warm close to 60 degrees during the afternoon.