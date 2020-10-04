Frost Advisory issued Sunday night into Monday morning

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for all of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin beginning late Sunday night, lasting through Monday morning. Skies early Sunday morning started off mostly cloudy but were quick to clear with high pressure moving in from the northwest. We’ll continue to see just a few flat cumulus clouds through sunset, but skies are expected to clear during the night. Winds will turn light allowing temperatures to fall into the low 30s area wide. A few locations, including Rockford, could even fall at or below freezing by Monday morning.

On average, northern Illinois typically reaches the first Fall freeze (32 degrees) around October 10th. The latest Rockford has recorded a temperature of 32 degrees was October 28th and the earliest was September 22nd. The average first hard freeze (28 degrees or below) typically occurs about a week later, around the 18th of October. The latest date the temperature has fallen to 28 degrees has been November 17th and the earliest has been September 30th. Make sure you take the necessary precautions if you still want to keep plants and veggies around that may be sensitive to the cold. Sunday night will be the last night, at least in the short-term, where overnight lows fall into the low 30s.