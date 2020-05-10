Frost Advisory Issued Sunday Night

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for parts of northwest and north-central Illinois, beginning late Sunday night and lasting through Monday morning. The advisory is currently for the counties of: Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, Carroll and Whiteside. Scattered rain showers, mixed with graupel and even slushy snowflakes, has been falling for much of Sunday afternoon. Most of the rain will be ending before Midnight, with skies clearing through early Monday morning.

Temperatures haven’t warmed much Sunday afternoon, reaching only the upper 30s and low 40s! Under the clearing sky Sunday night temperatures will dip to around freezing, or 32 degrees. Winds will turn light as skies clear and frost development will be possible a little before sunrise Monday morning. Any plants or vegetables sensitive to the cold could be damaged if left unprotected. Bring in, or cover up, any cold sensitive vegetation.