A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for all of northern Illinois beginning late Wednesday night, lasting through Thursday morning.

Areas of frost are likely once again as temperatures fall at, or below, freezing Wednesday night. While there may be some locations that dip into the 20s, temperatures shouldn’t be quite as cold as Tuesday night. Be sure to cover up or bring in any plants or vegetation that may be sensitive to the cold. Temperatures will slowly warm through the week before falling back below average by the weekend.