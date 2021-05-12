Frost concerns continue Wednesday night, but warmer days follow

Temperatures Wednesday morning dropped as low as 32 degrees in some locations, but with the dry air mass in place afternoon highs warmed into the mid and upper 60s. The fair weather cumulus clouds from the afternoon have faded away to a mostly clear sky, which will once again allow temperatures to dip into the 30s. But for tonight those numbers won’t be quite as chilly as the last few mornings.

However, another Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of the area including DeKalb, McHenry and Walworth counties. Patchy frost will be likely, especially in the more typical cooler and low spots. Hopefully this will be our last night we’ll need to cover or bring in anything sensitive to the cold. Lows the next several nights will remain in the 40s and 50s.

As high pressure continues to pull to the east our winds will shift around to the southwest late in the day Thursday and Friday. Like the last few days, fair weather cumulus clouds will develop for the afternoon with highs warming into the upper 60s. We may end up with a little more cloud cover by Friday afternoon, but highs should rise close to 70 degrees. Light rain showers will be possible Friday evening, as well as for the weekend, as a frontal boundary lifts closer to the Midwest.

Moisture will also increase, especially by early next week as high pressure settles further into the Southeast. The increase in moisture will lead to more cloud cover, but temperatures should be able to rise back near average, which is 70 degrees.

While not a washout, daily rain chances will persist beginning Saturday and continue into next week. Higher chances for rainfall appear to be Friday night into Saturday and then possibly Sunday night into Monday. A stronger push of warm air mid to late next week *could bring highs into the upper 70s, to near 80 degrees, towards the end of next week.