As is typical during the first cold snap of the fall season, another Frost Advisory has been issued for the region beginning late Tuesday night and lasting through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Tuesday morning got all the way down into the low 30s in many locations with a decent amount of frost. The dry air and sunshine, though, was no match for the chilly start as temperatures were quick to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Still below the average of 65 degrees, but our warmest afternoon since last Thursday when the high temperature that day reached 76 degrees.

Overnight lows Tuesday night will once again dip into the low 30s under a mostly clear sky and light winds. Be sure to bring in or cover anything that may be sensitive to the cold. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning will likely be our last frosty night this week as overnight lows are expected to warm beginning Wednesday night. This comes with a fair amount of cloud cover, moisture, and rain/storm chances that’ll take us into the weekend.