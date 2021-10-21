Frost likely heading into the weekend

We have a couple of nights where frost is possible heading into the weekend. Overnight tonight, we will see temperatures drop into the mid-30s and even lower 30s in the Northern counties in our viewing area. Because of that, Greene, Rock and Walworth counties in Wisconsin are under a Frost Advisory until 8AM Friday morning.

Temperatures will be chilly by the morning, and some of our viewing area could see their first freeze in the next couple days.

Temperatures for Friday morning in the low and mid-30s

Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-30s across our region, remaining cooler to the north. We could see patchy frost here in Rockford, but most of that concern will be further North. The following night on Friday into Saturday morning could be a different story.

Temperatures for Saturday morning in the low-30s

Temperatures Saturday morning could reach into the low-30s more widespread across the viewing area. This is because there will be a lot less cloud cover, allowing that daytime heating to escape into the atmosphere, causing our temperatures to dip a little lower than the night before.

So remember that extra layer as you head out the door tomorrow and Saturday mornings, and be prepared for potential frost both mornings!