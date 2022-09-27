The last few days have been windy and that trend is continuing Tuesday afternoon. Gusts Tuesday afternoon have ranged from 20-30mph, which was similar to Monday. The good news is, Wednesday we will see winds come down a little bit with gusts down to around 15mph.

Temperatures did manage to make it into the lower 60s in Savanna and Sterling as of 2:30pm Tuesday afternoon. In Galena, Freeport and Rochelle temperatures were in the upper 50s. In Monroe, Janesville, Rockford, DeKalb temperatures only were in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with clear skies. We could see patchy frost in some areas with temperatures dipping into the 30s. More sunshine remains in the forecast for Wednesday with temperatures similar to what we had out there this afternoon, in the upper 50s. Below normal temperatures will stick around for a bit longer.

The National Weather Service issued a Frost Advisory for Green County in Southern Wisconsin, and Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Winnebago, Carroll, Ogle, Whiteside, Lee, DeKalb Counties in Northern Illinois. This will be in effect from 12-8am Wednesday due to the cold temperatures that are in the forecast overnight tonight.

Winter coats or at least a jacket will be necessary for most especially if you get cold easily with nighttime temperatures in the upper 30s the next two nights. Gradually both overnight low and daytime highs will rebound a little bit closer to normal. Thursday temperatures will be back into the lower 60s during the day and lower 40s at night. Friday afternoon highs will be back into the upper 60s near the 70 degree mark and overnight temperatures in the mid 40s. Over the weekend conditions improve even more as we will be right near average.

We do look to get back to a slightly warmer pattern for the beginning to middle portion of October. The temperature outlook for October 3rd through the 7th looks to be a little bit warmer. Also the outlook for October 5th through the 11th looks to keep a slight ridge over us meaning it will separate the cooler air with the trough out east of here. Keep in mind our average high continues to go down though.

Rain steers clear from the Stateline for the next several days. There is no great chance of widespread rain or even isolated showers through the weekend at least. Dry conditions and minimal cloud cover will keep plenty of blue in our skies.