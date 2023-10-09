Frost Potential Early:

A Frost Advisory remains in effect for southern Wisconsin and for most of northern Illinois until 9AM. As of this writing, we do have a little cloud cover sitting over the Stateline, which is leaving temperatures in the low 40s.

However, if clouds are able to move out prior to sunrise, this will allow temperatures to further drop, allowing patches of frost to develop.

Post-frost, sunshine will dominate our skies, with a few clouds drifting through from time to time during the afternoon. But due to the fact that we hold on to a rather cool northwesterly wind, temperatures will once again struggle to climb out of the 50s.

A better opportunity for frost arrives tonight into Tuesday morning as clouds will be less of an issue. Sunshine returns Tuesday, but in a partial fashion. Winds will point tilt more out of the west, allowing highs to inch closer to the 60-degree mark.

Next Storm System:

It’s towards the middle of the week in which we see our next impactful storm system begin to take shape. Forecast models show a warm front developing ahead of the low to our south. As it lifts northward, it will bring a bit of gulf moisture with it, allowing a more rainy weather pattern to settle in. The position of the warm front between the Wednesday night to Friday time frame is something we will have to keep an eye on.

If northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin remain on the northern end of the front, at least a couple inches of rain could fall. It’s also on this side of the front where winds will be more out of the east and northeast, keeping temperatures cooler than average.

For right now, temperatures look to be warmest on Wednesday as high briefly touch the low 60s before dipping back into the 50s Thursday.