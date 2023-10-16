October So Far:

In the blink of an eye, we’re halfway through the month of October. Here’s a look at some of the more notable weather events that occurred during October’s first 15 days. All in all, 6 days have come in above average and 9 have come in below average.

But the most important stat belongs to the rainfall department as Rockford received more than a month’s worth of rain in just a 4 day span.

Dry First Half:

With a more uneventful week ahead, we won’t hear much from the rainfall department. High pressure settling in will result in a dry start to the work week, with skies gradually clearing into the afternoon. However, a chilly north to northwesterly breeze remains in place, restricting high temperatures to the mid to upper 50s once again.

Patchy Frost Tuesday:

Forecast models then keep a mainly clear sky in place Monday night into Tuesday, allowing temperatures to cool enough for frost to develop in a few spots. From there, expect dry conditions to continue with most of the day featuring a mix of clouds and sun.

A wind shift to the west southwest will allow afternoon highs to climb a few more degrees, landing on either side of the 60-degree mark. This warming trend continues into Wednesday as winds remain warm and breezy ahead of our next storm system.

Temperatures will register above-average, landing in the mid 60s, that’s assuming we’re able to witness a decent amount of afternoon sun.