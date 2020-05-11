Frosty Nights Ahead

A Frost Advisory is in effect for most of the Stateline late Sunday night through early Monday morning, but the next few nights could be frosty as well. There are a few breaks developing in the cloud cover Sunday evening as low pressure pulls further away from the Great Lakes. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers around through 10pm. The breezy northwest winds should begin to diminish, remaining around 5-10mph through the overnight. Patchy frost will be possible for some, especially those areas under the Frost Advisory, by Monday morning.

High pressure will then begin to drift down from Canada and the High Plains Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures both Monday night and Tuesday night will likely fall into the low to mid 30s as drier air arrives into the Midwest. Winds should turn a little more light Monday night, giving frost development a higher potential for northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Winds will gradually shift to the south late Tuesday night, but patchy frost will once again be possible. By Wednesday night, overnight lows will only fall to the low 50s as days warm through the end of the week.