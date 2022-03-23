Cold air funnels are possible across Ogle, Lee and DeKalb counties through early Wednesday evening as both an upper level low and surface low move through northern Illinois. A couple funnel clouds were spotted northeast of Steward in Lee County around 6pm.

Severe weather is not expected this evening as these types of funnels only come down a few hundred feet from their parent cloud, spin like a top for a few minutes before dissipating. On a very rare occasion the funnel cloud may reach the ground, and if so, you should seek shelter. The instability in the atmosphere will weaken after sunset, but the scattered showers will continue through the overnight.