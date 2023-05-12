It was a gloomy afternoon across the Stateline, as we were dealing with scattered rain showers and even a few storms. Temperatures warmed into the mid and upper 70s across the area before rain moved in. Officially, we only had one airport reading receive more than a quarter of an inch of rain. That was the Rockford airport that recorded 0.8″ of rain from the showers earlier today.

While the airport only received less than an inch of rain, other spots nearby may have seen more than that. A few of our weather watchers recorded around 2″ of rain in Machesney Park and the SW side of Rockford. Radar estimates confirm those reports, with radar approximating nearly 2 inches of rain as well.

The rain and moisture will allow for some patchy fog to develop overnight as temperatures fall to the 50s.

We could see a few spotty showers lingering after midnight, but these will be much lower in coverage compared to earlier this afternoon.

Temperatures tomorrow will return to the upper 70s, with a few spotty showers and storms throughout the day. The majority of the day will remain dry, but rain once again returns in higher coverage late.

The bulk of the rain will remain to the West and Southwest throughout the day, as that is where the best ingredients for storms will be. A few of those might stray into our area, but the dynamics will be a bit lower, therefore making it harder to support showers and storms the further East they travel.

Likewise, the severe weather threat is also focused to the Southwestern portions of the viewing area tomorrow. A Level 2/5 Slight Risk is in place for portions of Carroll and Lee Counties, along with the majority of Whiteside County. Meanwhile, a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk is in place for the rest of those Counties, along with parts of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Ogle, and DeKalb counties.

Things will cool down quite a bit with the low-pressure system pulling off to the East on Sunday. On the backside of the system, rain showers and breezy conditions are expected. Temperatures will struggle to make the 60-degree mark in some spots. This Mother’s Day forecast calls for indoor plans!

With the system pulling off to the Southeast, the severe weather threat shifts that way as well, with only Southern portions of Lee and DeKalb Counties under a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather Sunday.

Total rainfall from this system through Sunday could reach between 0.5″ and 1.5″ for most, with higher amounts within the heaviest rain showers and storms, similar to what Rockford saw today.

After the weekend rain chances, the sun comes out and dries us out for the beginning of the upcoming work week with highs returning to the 70s. High pressure will keep us sunny and clear through the middle of the week, with more rain chances returning to end the week.