We are continuing to stick with a warmer temperature pattern and a drier one compared to how cool and wet the work week started. As we rounded out the work week temperatures made it into the lower 80s.

Friday night football looks good for anyone heading out to any games across the Stateline. Temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 60s only, which will be a big change from midweek lows where we were in the mid to lower 50s. Skies will remain partly cloudy which is why temperatures will once again hold into the 60s. The one thing to note for football Friday is that it is going to be fairly windy where gusts could approach 15-20mph. With a few clouds increasing tonight a stray shower can’t be ruled out but most will stay dry.

For the weekend weather looks okay to start for anyone who has outdoor plans or needs to get any yard work in but then the chances for rain will return as we head into Saturday night. Temperatures during the day Saturday will be in the mid 80s with some sunshine for the first half of the day. As the day progresses some clouds will increase with our next chance of rain with a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center is targeting an area just west of the Stateline for the best chances of severe weather Saturday. This will have to be monitored as the cold front nears us on Sunday as we could see a few stronger storms develop with this system. Right now the SPC has all of the area under at least a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) and our southwest areas like Sterling under a slight risk (2 out of 5) on chances of severe weather Sunday.

Winds will be a factor over the next few days. After a windy Friday, gusts Saturday are going to still be between 20-30mph at times during the afternoon and evening. Most areas will see gusts up to about 25mph. Winds will be a factor for a good chunk of the weekend.

Temperatures are going to stay slightly above average the next few days before a cooler air mass moves in towards the end of next week. Until then enjoy this stretch of late summer-like weather with temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.