Warmer Day Ahead:

Although today is FINALLY the day where we officially say goodbye to the early week chill, those heavier coats will be necessary early on. With skies clearing a bit overnight, temperatures once again have fallen into the upper 20s/low 30s.

In a similar fashion to Wednesday, a sun-filled morning sky will give way to a few fair-weather cumulus clouds. That, along with today’s westerly wind will help temperatures get out of the 40s and into the 50s. In fact, today’s forecast high of 58° is much more typical of what we’d expect around the October 20th time frame. The same can be said for our overnight lows tonight.

Warming Continues:

More sun is on tap for Friday and the weekend. But with winds being a bit breezy out of the southwest, highs will make the big jump from near 60° today to the low 70s Friday. Talk about a big difference in a work week’s time huh? Now, it’s not uncommon to see 70° weather in the forecast at this point in the fall season.

According to the National Weather Service in Chicago, Rockford’s last 70-degree day typically falls on October 26th. With that being said, all signs point to highs remaining in the 70s over the weekend and even into the beginning of next week. In fact, temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will land closer to the 80-degree mark than the 70-degree mark.

Next Rain Chance:

Out of the weekend days, Sunday features more cloud cover as our next cold front approaches from the west-northwest. Ahead of this front, a round of showers aim to arrive Sunday night and may linger into a good portion of the day Monday.

Still, temperatures Monday are expected reach the 70s for the fourth straight day. Severe potential locally at this point remains low for the Sunday-Monday time frame. However, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a 15% contour across portions of northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska, and western Iowa which is equivalent to a level 2 slight risk.