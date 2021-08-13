Goodbye Excessive Heat, Comfortable Weather Moves in for 815 Day Weekend

Goodbye Excessive Heat:

For those who were wondering when we would see a break from the uncomfortable heat and humidity, I’m happy to say it’s finally here. Overnight, a long-awaited cold front finally took it’s journey through the Stateline, allowing a cooler and less humid air-mass to filter in from the north. It’ll feel more comfortable as you head out the door this morning, but we’ll really feel the effects of this frontal passage by this afternoon.

Comfortable Friday:

Our Friday kicks off with a little cloud cover, thanks to a round of showers and thunderstorms well to the southwest of the Stateline. Underneath partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures continue to drop, with most of our spots registering in the low to mid 60s.

Behind this cold front, winds are expected to take a turn to the north-northwest, topping throughout the day at 5-15 mph. This will help our daily afternoon highs drop from the upper 80s-low 90s yesterday to the low 80s today. In my opinion, a fabulous way to end such a hot and humid week.

With an area of high pressure sliding in from the northwest, cloud cover this morning will give way to increasing sunshine by the afternoon. Starlit skies are expected overnight, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by Saturday morning.

Remaining Cool:

I would get accustomed to the sunshine and comfortable weather, because it scheduled to stick around for the 815 day weekend. Yes, you heard me right. While this high pressure system is expected to slide to our east by Saturday, it will still have control of our atmosphere over the weekend.

Under a plethora of sunshine, daily afternoon highs Saturday look to climb in the low 80s. There may be a few more clouds filling our skies on Sunday, but the good news is the radar will still remain quiet. Similar to today, no issues with the humidity over the weekend as dew point temps sit in the low to upper 50s.