Gorgeous Friday Ahead, Rain Chances Arrive Over Labor Day Weekend

If your morning routine had you stepping out the doorway early this morning, we had a taste of fall to kick off our Friday. Temperatures in most spots fell into the 40s, with Rochelle being our coolest spot with a low of 41°. It’s definitely one of those pre-fall mornings where it might be a good idea to have a light jacket with you before heading out. Not only grab a light jacket, but also have your sunglasses ready to go. Because you’re going to need them later on, as this brisk start is going to lead to a gorgeous and sun-filled afternoon.

Despite the slightly cooler-than-average temperatures, this morning, plenty of sunshine is ahead for the rest of our Friday. An area of high pressure will slide to the south of the Stateline by this afternoon, keeping the atmosphere very dry for the end of the work week. Dew points this morning are in the mid to upper 40s, and are expected to remain in the 40s later on.

Similar to Thursday, winds will pick up during the mid-day hours, and stay pretty gusty through the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday, but still could see gusts upwards of 25 to 30 mph. Even with a bit of wind expected for this afternoon, get outside today and enjoy the weather. Now, these gusty winds and low humidity levels has resulted in an elevated fire danger for today. Fire can quickly get out of hand thanks not only this combo, but also the incredibly dry weather we’ve had as of late. So, be sure to delay any outdoor burning.

After a gorgeous start to the Labor Day weekend, Saturday will also feature plenty of sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures Saturday will end up a degree or two what well see this afternoon, in the low 80s. So if you have any holiday plans set for tomorrow, you got the green light. Rain chances will fortunately hold off until late Saturday night into Sunday morning. A complex of thunderstorms is expected to form in the Upper Midwest Saturday evening and dive into the Stateline region by Sunday morning.

The biggest question or uncertainty with storm chances heading into Sunday is if these storms can maintain their strength while they approach the area. If they do, these storms will be able to produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and strong winds. As of this morning, The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. On the severe category scale, that’s a level 1 of 5. Storms Sunday morning will be capable of producing strong wind gusts. We’ll have to see how these storms will affect on storm chances later on in the day with the actual cold front approaches the region.