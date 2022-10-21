Unseasonably Warm Friday:

I’ll tell you what… I hope you were able to step outside Thursday as we saw huge improvements from the previous few days. With a warmer westerly to southwesterly wind in place, highs ended up about 10° to 20° warmer, with most of our spots landing in the lower 60s. But guess what? I have more great news.

As we’ve been hinting at, yesterday’s 60s was only the beginning of this warm and comfortable weather pattern that aims to carry on into the weekend. A warm front sliding through this morning will help continue the warming process by shifting our winds to the southwest. That, along with sun-filled skies will allow our temperature climb to peak in the low-to-mid 70s.

Elevated Fire Risk:

It’ll also be a bit windy at times as those southwest winds aim to gust near 25-35mph. This combined with the very dry conditions as of late will elevate our fire risk for today and tomorrow. With that being said, please be mindful of any burning as any fire that is left without supervision will be capable of spreading rather quickly. Winds Saturday will not be as strong as today, but still a 25 mph wind is strong enough to spread any fires.

Weekend Warmth

And just when you thought it couldn’t get warmer, temperatures both Saturday and Sunday look to end up closer to the 80-degree mark. Forecast models did paint a more sun-filled picture for Saturday, with a bit more cloud cover featured for the end of the weekend. While the daylight hours remain dry, our weather pattern turns more unsettled once we get into Sunday night.

Early-Week Rain:

That is when we introduce our next chance for rain and even the possibility for a few embedded non-severe thunderstorms. Despite the wet weather that’s slated for early next week, another warm front will allow temperatures to climb back into the low to possibly mid-70s Monday afternoon. Temperatures from there all depend on the timing of the associated cold front and the track of a secondary low around midweek.