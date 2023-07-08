Gradual Clearing:

Areas closer to and south of I-88 received another dose of much-needed rainfall overnight. Those however who live closer to the Illinois/Wisconsin border didn’t see much, just a few light sprinkles and showers during the evening hours Friday.

Saturday starts with a stray shower or two, with cloud cover gradually decreasing during the afternoon. The sunshine we encounter later on should be enough to bring temperatures into the upper 70s. Skies continue to clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s. High pressure over the central plains will keep a firm grip on our atmosphere for Sunday.

Expect plenty of sunshine, with temperatures climbing back towards more seasonable levels. Winds turn a bit more to the southwest overnight into Monday morning, allowing a gradual uptick in temperatures and humidity to occur. Aside from an isolated shower or thunderstorm, Monday remains dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Ring of Fire Returns:

In a similar fashion to a few weeks ago, a big ridge of high pressure will develop over the Southwest U.S. This “ring of fire” will bring us better opportunities for much-needed rainfall. Specially, we’re watching the Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. I’m keeping my fingers crossed as we are two significant rainfall events away from erasing our rainfall deficit.

As of this morning, that deficit sits at 3.71″ for the season, and 3.43″ for the year. But we also in desperate need of the rain because of the worsening drought that is occurring across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Thursday’s drought monitor placed most of the region under a Severe Drought, with some just north of Green and Rock Counties seeing Extreme Drought.