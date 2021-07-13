Gradual Clearing Tuesday, Storm Chances Return Wednesday Afternoon

Foggy Tuesday Morning:

Well, well, well! As this pesky area of low-pressure inched closer to the Stateline, a round of heavier showers developed overnight. These showers we’re slow-movers, allowing the Rockford Airport to pick a whopping 0.80″ since the clock stuck midnight. While we still have a few showers dotting up the radar as you prepare for the day ahead, the main concern is going to be the patchy dense fog. Visibility values, especially for those airports that sit along 1-88, have fallen below 4 miles. If you plan on traveling during the morning commute hours, be sure to travel with extra caution. By mid to late morning, the fog will let up, giving way to an increasing amount of sunshine for the afternoon.

Summer Returns:

The past few days have featured surface winds out of the northeast, which have kept the heat and humidity under control. Over the next 24 hours, we’ll see a wind shift to the west-southwest, which will help bring back that summer-like feel.

The combination of these warmer winds, along with a little bit of afternoon sunshine, will allow temperatures to finally eclipse the 80° mark. We’ll end up seasonable today, with above-average temperatures expected for the middle of the work week. Wednesday begins on a sun-filled note, with cloud cover increasing by the afternoon as our next storm system approaches. Ahead of this system, an unstable air-mass will be in place, allowing for a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some of which could be strong to severe.

Midweek Severe Threat:

Overnight, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded areas to our northwest to an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) for severe weather. Storm mode initially may hold the chance for a few supercells, with upscale growth expected during the evening. When we say upscale growth, we mean turning into a line of thunderstorms. For the areas under the Enhanced Risk, all modes of severe weather is possible, with damaging winds and large hail being the main concern. Locally, the threat isn’t as high, but they did expand the Slight Risk to include areas to our north and west. While damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the biggest concerns for us, the Storm Prediction Center does include a small chance for a brief tornado or two.

As I always like to point out, this is a great example that severe weather can happen at any point in the year if the right conditions are present. If you have time today, make sure your safe place is updated and ready to go if you need to take shelter. Also, be sure that you have multiple ways to get watches and warnings.

The threat shifts more to our southeast by Thursday, as the Storm Prediction does have our far southeastern areas under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather. The focus of Thursday’s threat being along the associated cold front that is scheduled to pass through late in the day. This cold front will make the end of this summer-like stretch, as the heat and humidity lowers just in time for the upcoming weekend.