It was a very pleasant fall afternoon Friday, as temperatures worked up into the low 60s for many under high pressure and plenty of sunshine. This will now lead to the development of some patchy fog as temperatures fall and winds remain light.

Any fog we do get looks to burn off fairly quick as the sun rises. We warm quickly into the low and mid 60s by the afternoon under plenty of sunshine and a light Southeast wind. Clouds increase a bit late, but no precipitation is expected.

Clear skies remain the case all the way through Saturday evening, with only a few clouds passing by then.

Precipitation chances hold off until at least Sunday. Clouds remain very thick through that time, and we could see a few sprinkles make their way into the area Sunday afternoon and evening. Chances do not look high locally, as the Stateline is just on the fringe of the system working through the midwest.

The Halloween weekend actually looks very good for outdoor activities overall, with high temperatures in the 60s throughout the weekend. This is nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. The only precipitation chances are those aforementioned sprinkle chances on Sunday.

The warmer weather hangs around through much of next week. Normal high temperatures around this time of year are much closer to the mid-50s, but we could see the upper 60s through much of next week.

We look to hang onto the above normal temperatures throughout the beginning of November as well, with this outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favoring above normal temperatures between November 3rd-7th.

A very pleasant fall forecast is in store, as high temperatures remain in the 60s throughout the whole week, and lows do not dip too low either. We have a very isolated chance for a shower or two Sunday afternoon and evening, but then we look to stay dry until the end of next week.