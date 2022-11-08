More of the Same:

Temperatures Monday ended up right where they should for this time of year. Under a plethora of sunshine, highs peaked in the lower 50s. More of the same can be expected today as a rather strong area of high pressure continues to keep a firm grasp on our weather pattern. Sunshine will in the works once again, mixed at times during the afternoon.

With winds tilting more out of the southeast, temperatures will get a slight boost compared to yesterday, with most landing in the mid to upper 50s. Overall, the weather looks to cooperate big-time for those heading to the polls. Just may need to put on a jacket if you plan to go early in the morning or before polls close this evening.

Cooling Down Big-Time:

This warming trend looks to carry on into the second half of the week as we await the arrival of our next storm system. An organized south to southwesterly wind will help place highs in the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, with low 70s on tap for Thursday. This occurs despite both days featuring quite a bit of cloud cover.

Wednesday more so than Thursday. All I have to say is enjoy it while it lasts. Because as we’ve been hinting at the past few days, huge changes are to follow as a strong cold front sweeps through the area Thursday night. Temperatures Friday will top out in the lower 40s. But because of the much cooler air that filters in behind the frontal passage, Friday’s high will more than likely occur at midnight. We may see temperatures recover to near 40 for Friday afternoon. All in all, just prepare for a very cold end to the work week.

Staying Cool:

Unfortunately, the weather gets even colder for the upcoming weekend. Despite the fact that both Saturday and Sunday feature a decent amount of sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 30s.

Guidance this morning did show a sliver of moisture sliding into the low-levels Saturday afternoon, which may result in a small chance for a passing flurry or two. Otherwise, the cold is here to stay as we not only jump into next week but also into the middle of the month. The latest long-range outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center does give the Stateline a high chance for well-below average temperatures during that stretch. Buckle up folks!