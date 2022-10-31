Monday afternoon temperatures managed to make it into the lower to even mid 60s as clouds decreased nicely. There are perfect weather conditions out there for trick or treaters through the evening especially taking into consideration what we had three years ago today, 3.1” of snowfall!

Temperatures will remain in the mid 60s around 4pm with temperatures falling into the lower 60s by 5pm. As we get further into the evening and skies darken, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by 6pm and then the mid to lower 60s by 7-8pm.

Our average first snowfall that we see at the Chicago Rockford International Airport is around Halloween. We did already see our first snowflakes of the season a few weeks ago. We are not tracking snow anytime over the next several days as it is going to stay very warm.

Temperatures tonight are going to fall to a low in the upper 30s under mostly clear skies, cooler than the last few mornings but that is right about where we should be for late October. Thursday temperatures will rise close to the 70-degree mark.

Winds are only going to be between 5-10mph through this evening, pretty light so Stateline areas will not have to deal with breezy conditions for Halloween luckily. However, winds do turn back to a breezy pattern as early as tomorrow with a major increase in our winds by Thursday.

The well above average temperatures are due to the ridge and high pressure across our area and south of the Stateline. Out west that is a different story with the building low and trough. Eventually we are going to see cooler weather, but temperatures will likely stay in the upper 60s/lower 70s at least through Friday. Temperatures will fall through the weekend and into early next week.

We turn back to an active pattern with our next best chance at rain returning by Friday. A stalled front will be just northwest of the Stateline and because it will stall, we will see shower chances last through the weekend. Make sure to enjoy and get out Monday-Thursday as we will see plenty of dry time.