Gusty Showers Move In Monday Evening

A line of gusty rain showers will continue to move southeast into northwest and north-central Illinois this evening, impacting areas like Rockford, Roscoe and Belvidere between 6:30 and 7:30pm. These showers have developed along a cold front that will move through later this evening.
Severe weather isn’t expected, but with such strong winds in the atmosphere some of the heavier showers could help transport the stronger winds aloft down to the surface, causing winds to gust near 50mph at times this evening. Most of the rain activity will winding down after 10pm with skies clearing through Tuesday morning.