After a few cooler days, we are set to see the warmth increase once again tomorrow. With that warmth and moisture comes chances for some gusty thunderstorms and a chance for some of those thunderstorms to be considered severe. Temperatures ahead of that remain a bit cooler tonight, we are down to 36° here in Rockford with lots of cloud cover remaining locked in. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two through the night as well.

As Southerly winds will continue to pick up through the night, temperatures will increase through the early morning well through the 50s and into the mid-60s for the afternoon. This really sets the stage for the storms to move through later in the day.

Because of the strength of this upper level system, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Weather outlook highlighting most of Iowa under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) and the rest of us across the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5). The main weather threats are for damaging winds and small hail, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Be sure to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get warnings!

Speaking of those ways to get warnings, tornado sirens are not often the most reliable way to get warnings. Sirens are not necessarily designed to be heard while indoors, so this is not the safest bet when severe weather is possible. Your phone is a perfect way to receive real-time, up to date warnings, as most apps have a similar feature, including our First Warn Weather App!

As far as the timing for these storms, we will see those gustier showers begin to move in by the late afternoon and early evening. This looks to come in as two lines, with the first coming through between 4PM-8PM.

The second line of stronger storms move through between 9PM and Midnight. This one looks to be the stronger one at the moment, with those heavier showers and winds possible with this line. Again, just be sure to remain weather aware and stay tuned to the forecast tomorrow!

After these storms move out, colder weather will move in. We will see temperatures in the 40s for Sunday, and then in the 30s for Monday. Late Sunday night into Monday looks like we may see some snow showers with some light accumulations possible during the daytime. Those snow showers do not look too significant as far as totals, but we could see some slick travel at times.

Both of those weather events are highlighted on the 7-day forecast, with much calmer and near average conditions returning for the middle to end of next week.

For more details on the forecast, watch this video from the 6PM newscast.