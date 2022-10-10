Fog Monday morning was slow to clear for some, holding temperatures down in the 50s through much of the morning. But as the fog cleared, the sun was bright and helped bring highs into the upper 60s and low 70s. Officially, Rockford reached 72 degrees Monday! It was a picture-perfect Fall afternoon.

Changes, though, are on the way and they begin with the cold front from Sunday lifting back north as a warm front Tuesday morning. Ahead of the front, temperatures will drop back into the mid 40s Monday night before rising into the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. An increase in moisture will develop quite a few clouds Tuesday morning and afternoon, which could keep temperatures slightly cooler during the afternoon.

South winds will increase during the day Tuesday, gusting as high as 30-35 mph. Winds will remain strong through Tuesday night holding temperatures in the upper 50s! The milder start Wednesday will mean temperatures reach the mid 60s before dropping Wednesday night behind a pair of cold fronts.

Winds will also remain strong Wednesday and Thursday, shifting to the northwest Thursday morning. Wind gusts Wednesday will reach 30 mph but could gust close to 35 mph Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday will only warm to the low 50s, reaching the mid 50s Friday. Overnight lows will once again fall back into the low 30s.