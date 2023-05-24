Temperatures Wednesday afternoon warmed into the middle and upper 70s, to low 80s. It was a little cooler than what we felt Tuesday afternoon, especially east of Rockford.

Cooler air continues to move in this evening, bringing temperatures down into the low 60s as of 8pm. Cloud cover has also increased, leaving our skies mostly cloudy through the night. As winds continue to gust around 25 mph overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 40s. There may even be a slight wind chill Thursday morning.

Skies remain mostly cloudy during the morning Thursday, but we should see a return to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Thursday will be our coolest day with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s, to right around 70 degrees. Overnight lows Thursday night will dip into the low 40s, with a few outlying locations possibly falling to the upper 30s. The chance of temperatures dipping that cool remains low, but it is there. Highs Friday under mostly sunny skies will warm into the middle 70s.