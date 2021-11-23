Gusty Winds Bring Warmer Temperatures Ahead of the Thanksgiving Holiday

What Goes Up Must Come Down:

Even though we’re still technically in the fall season until the 21st of December, old man winter has made his presence known on multiple occasions during the month of November. Mostly in the form of huge temperature swings such as the one we encountered over the last 48 hours.

Highs Monday afternoon ranged from the low 30s to the upper 30s, falling well below the average high for November 22nd which is 44-degrees. With that being said, winds will take a turn to the southwest beginning today, allowing a warming trend to commence that looks to continue into the middle of the work week.

Gusty Stretch Ahead:

Sunshine continues, with a southerly to southwesterly breeze developing by the afternoon. This breeze will help get our temperatures out of the 30s and push them into the mid to upper 40s. Winds at times will be capable of peaking around 20-25 mph, so it shouldn’t bring any impacts to those traveling during the evening commute.

But that can’t be said for those who plan to travel on Wednesday as the pressure gradient looks to tighten up a bit more, resulting in an uptick in winds. Gusts both overnight tonight and throughout the day on Wednesday could range from 25 to 30 mph, with a few isolated gusts up to 35 mph. This may make traveling a bit bumpy for those hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wednesday’s Cold Front:

Clouds are expected to thicken up as these strong south-southwesterly winds helps pull in more moisture into the Stateline. This will eventually lead to a chance for a few light showers late in the day into Thanksgiving morning, with much of the heavier activity remaining south of the Stateline. Believe it or not, Wednesday is actually going to be the warmest day of the next seven as highs peak in the low to mid 50s.

Once the cold front marches through Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to plummet back to the 30s for the Thanksgiving holiday. Much of the day remains dry, with some clearing possible by the afternoon. Friday features a similar forecast, though temperatures will end up cooler in the low 30s.