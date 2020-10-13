Gusty Winds, Comfortably Warm Ahead of Late Week Cooldown

Wooooo nelly! The moment I woke up this morning, I could already feel the chill that was waiting for me out the door. Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, temperatures this morning were significantly cooler, by about 20° to 30°. Under a mostly clear sky, most locations fell into the low 40s, with a few spots ending up even cooler in the upper 30s. If your morning routine takes you out the door early on, be sure to put on a jacket or a hoodie before stepping out the doorway. With that being said, this morning’s chilly start doesn’t tell the tale for the rest of the day.

Following yesterday’s cold front, a system carrying a secondary cold front is set to roam into the area by mid-day. This time around, the cold front will be working with a less-saturated atmosphere. In other words, the only thing we’ll be seeing with this front will be additional cloud cover. Hi-res models continue to keep most of the rain chances along the boundary to the north in Central Wisconsin. For the Stateline, a few more clouds will fill our skies by late morning, with winds becoming gusty once again for the afternoon. The pressure gradient will strengthen between the associated low to the north and the high pressure system to our southeast.

This will cause southwest winds to gust as high as 30-35 mph throughout the day. For those that are going to grab a quick bite to eat during lunch break, traveling may be difficult for some with how strong these winds will be gusting. As the cold front pulls away from the Stateline this evening, winds will begin to ease and cloud cover will decrease somewhat. And despite today’s chilly start, temperatures will end up comfortably warm this afternoon, in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Winds will remain gusty into midweek, as a warm front is expected to slide through during the morning hours on Wednesday. South to southwesterly winds will ramp up, gusting up to 35-40 mph ahead of the strongest of the three cold front. This powerful cold front is going to cut through the Stateline by Wednesday evening, promising to bring cooler temperatures. This cold front does bring a slim chance for a stray shower or two Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but don’t expect much in terms of rainfall.