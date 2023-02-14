Wind-driven rain showers will continue Tuesday evening as low pressure passes to the west and northwest of the Stateline, moving through Iowa and into Minnesota/Wisconsin. The steady rain will begin to end from the southwest after 7pm/8pm, with a few additional showers possible around Midnight.

Southeast winds have been increasing over the last couple of hours, now gusting 35-40 mph. The strong wind gusts will continue Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning, where gusts 40-45 mph are likely. A second cold front coming through Wednesday afternoon will help to ease the winds, but expect a colder afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the 40s early on, down into the 30s.

The strong winds are the result of a strengthening low-pressure system moving into south-central Iowa. As the low continues to move north and northeast, winds will remain strong around the low. A WIND ADVISORY will go into effect for Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb and McHenry counties beginning late tonight, lasting through Noon Wednesday.