A strengthening low pressure system over northwest Wisconsin has caused the pressure gradient to tighten up quite a bit across Wisconsin and northern Illinois Thursday. As a result southwest winds have picked up throughout the day, gusting to around 45 mph in some locations. Sustained winds have been around 20-30 mph, increasing slightly early evening.

Along with the strong winds, scattered rain showers have also occurred. There have been a few steadier bands of rain moving through, but as of 4:30pm the rain showers have become more widely scattered. We should continue to see coverage decrease through sunset, with only isolated showers expected overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid/upper 30s.

A few snow flurries are possible Thursday morning as moisture continues to wrap around the low as it moves south towards southern Lake Michigan. As temperatures warm back into the 40s during the afternoon it’ll be more rain that we see before switching back to a rain/snow mix Thursday evening. Winds will also remain strong, gusting 25-30 mph throughout the day. Several ‘mini lows’ rotating around the main low pressure system will keep the rain/snow chance going through the day Friday before drying out Friday evening. Highs on Friday only warm to the low 40s.