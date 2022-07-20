The big weather story today are the wind gusts that are ranging from 25-30mph in all areas across the Stateline Wednesday afternoon. Winds will stay gusty even as we head into the weekend. Thursday expect gusts to be between 20-30mph.

While the wind is a bit more of a factor compared to yesterday, temperatures are a bit cooler than Tuesday. Wednesday afternoon temperatures for the most part were in the mid to lower 80s. There is a little bit of a heat index out there, but overall much better than yesterday. Heat index readings are only a few degrees warmer than our air temperature.

Overnight Wednesday, temperatures will be a little bit cooler than overnight lows last night, we will drop into the upper 60s as clouds decrease. Thursday daytime highs will reach right near the 90 degree mark, so get ready for more heat.

The next best chance of rain holds off until we head into the weekend. Friday night and into Saturday we could see some areas of heavy rain. A few very stray showers are possible during peak heating and clouds increasing this afternoon and tomorrow but the better chance comes late in the day Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has included all of Southern Wisconsin and very northern portions of Northern Illinois in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe weather Saturday. This is something to keep an eye on as the next system nears us. We will also have to monitor Sunday for storms.

Temperatures over the next few days will stay warm before we finally see a little relief in the lower 80s, closer to average. We have to make it through the first half of the weekend first before we see temps come down.