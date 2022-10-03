The pattern during the Fall season can change quickly thanks to a faster moving jet stream working to bring the colder air south from the Arctic, but running into the warmth from equator still trying to move north. These quickly changing patterns not only bring big swings in our temperatures, but they can also bring an increase in wind. This is something we will feel as a strong cold front arrives Thursday afternoon.

Winds will turn to the south Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of an advancing cold front and upper level low from the west. We won’t feel a significant warm up, but afternoon highs warming into the low 70s can be expected. The sun will shine bright Tuesday ahead of a gradual increase in cloud cover Tuesday night and Wednesday. Southerly winds continue Wednesday night which will help keep temperatures in the low 50s through Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday are likely to rise into the middle, possibly upper 60s, through early afternoon before dropping with the arrival of the front. Winds will quickly turn to the north behind the front, increasing late afternoon and evening. Wind gusts to 35 mph are likely, but could be higher downwind of Lake Michigan.

Winds will ease some Friday afternoon and evening as an Arctic high pressure system moves into the lower 48. The center of the high will reside over northern Missouri Friday night/Saturday morning. Winds may calm enough to allow temperatures to fall at, or below, freezing Saturday morning.