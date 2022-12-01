Temperatures Thursday afternoon were a little warmer than Wednesday, but it still felt cold with the southerly wind. This helped to keep wind chill values in the 20s throughout much of the afternoon, with those numbers now falling through the teens.

The south wind Thursday night will keep overnight lows out of the teens, but it will be a cold start Friday morning. Wind chills are likely to fall to the teens, rising some as the sun comes up. Cloud cover will also be on the increase Friday morning, clearing out early afternoon before moving back in for the evening.

South winds are expected to increase throughout the day Friday, gusting close to 35 mph. This will help bring temperatures into the middle to upper 40s during the afternoon, rising then into the low 50s by the evening. It may not feel too warm, however, as the strong wind and increasing cloud cover will keep a little bit of a chill in the air.

Another strong cold front will move through around Midnight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s by Saturday morning. Increasing moisture ahead of the front will cause a few light showers to develop after 5pm, lasting through 9pm/10pm. The rain won’t amount to much, perhaps just a few hundredths of an inch, but with the quick drop in temperatures there could be some areas that experience a freeze by morning.

The skies will dry out quickly Saturday, but winds remain strong from the Northwest holding temperatures in the upper 20s. This will bring wind chills into the single digits Saturday morning, warming only to the teens for the afternoon.