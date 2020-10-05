Gusty winds Monday afternoon

North winds were gusty for a time Sunday afternoon but have since turned calmed as high pressure moves closer to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. In fact, winds for most are calm currently (Sunday night) and will remain rather light through Monday morning.

As high pressure moves a little further to the east Monday afternoon winds will shift around to the Southwest. As that happens, the pressure gradient (difference in pressure) between the high to our east and low well to the north in Canada will increase, causing winds to increase during the afternoon. Wind gusts to 30 mph will be possible, especially afternoon Noon, with a few locations possibly coming close to 35 mph.

The Southwest wind Monday will help usher in a slightly warmer air mass for the afternoon, bringing temperatures into the low 60s area wide. We’ll still be a little below average, but warmer than where we were for the weekend. And the warming trend continues throughout the week with highs expected to reach the low to mid 70s by the upcoming weekend. Very little rainfall is also expected this week as more of the significant moisture remains focused further south. There are a couple cold fronts that come through – Monday night and Tuesday night – but those will most likely come through dry. If you’re planning on heading out into the fields this week there shouldn’t be too many issues weather-wise. The only hiccup will be the wind Monday, which could make loading corn and beans a little difficult.