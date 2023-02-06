Southeast winds will continue to increase Monday evening as the low-level jet increases across the Midwest. Winds are already gusting to 40 mph across northwest Illinois, with those wind gusts expected to spread east through the night.

Strong wind gusts are likely through 2am Tuesday before easing a bit following the passage of a cold front. Winds will increase again Tuesday afternoon but are only expected to gust around 20-25 mph during that time.

The strong southeast winds will keep temperatures in the upper 30s through sunset, with numbers actually rising through Midnight. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s around 2am as light rain showers sweep through. Temperatures will then drop back with the cold front, settling into the mid 30s by sunrise Tuesday.