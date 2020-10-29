Gusty Winds Pull In Cooler Air Behind This Morning’s Cold Front

Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine and warmer temperatures on Wednesday. Big chances arrive today, that not only result in the return of cloud skies, but also well-below-average temperatures.

As a very strong area of low pressure tracked to our south of our region, cloud cover increased overnight, which held temperatures about 10° and 15° warmer than where they started Wednesday morning. However, thanks to a backdoor cold front to our north, the focus this morning has been the increase in wind speeds. Winds throughout the morning have been sustained between 10-20 mph, with some gusts up to 25 mph. This has made for not only a breezy commute for most, but is behind that “chill” in the air. Wind chills this morning have registered in the upper 20s and low 30s. So before you step out the door, I would have that heavier jacket to stay warm.

Following the passage of this morning’s moisture starved cold front, cooler air to the north is set to spill southward across the Great Lakes region. That will result in slightly cooler highs, dropping from the low 50s yesterday down into the upper 40s this afternoon. In fact, our high of 46° is 10° to 15° below average, and is the average for mid to late November. Wind chills, thanks to today’s northerly breeze, are set to stick around the mid- to upper 30s this afternoon. So, that heavier jacket will come in handy later on. Hi-res models continue to show this morning’s blanket of clouds sticking around through much of our Thursday.

Along with the gloomy skies, winds will continue to pack a punch into the afternoon. Similar to wind speeds this morning, northerly winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. If you are traveling during your lunch break, or at any point in the afternoon, I would continue to take extra caution. Especially if your travels take you on busy east and west roadways, such as highway 20. It won’t be until we reach the early evening hours where we’ll see these winds begin to ease up. In fact, winds look to subside just in time for the evening commute.

Clouds will decrease somewhat as we head into the overnight hours. However, model guidance continues to show cloud cover associated with a weak disturbance to our northwest moving in right before sunrise Friday morning. So, you may walk out the door tomorrow morning to a mostly cloudy sky, but sunshine looks to become more frequent by the afternoon. Thankfully, once winds ease up this evening, they will remain light through the overnight hours and into our Friday. But the chill does linger into weeks end, as highs once again climb into the upper 40s.