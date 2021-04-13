Gusty Winds Return, Chilly Nights Lie Ahead

Gusty Stretch:

Despite a gusty northwest wind, high temperatures Monday afternoon ended up on par with mid-April standards. Taking a glimpse at observations from our regional airports, most spots registered 30-35 mph wind gusts. Unfortunately, we won’t see a break from these gusty winds, as a moisture-starved cold front slides through early Tuesday morning. This will not only ramp up our winds, but it will also bring a cooler stretch of weather into the area.

Tuesday’s Outlook:

It’s a noticeably cooler start to our day, as temperatures for those walking out early are in the upper 30s and low 40s. This is a good 5° to 15° cooler compared to 24 hours ago. With that being said, be sure to have a jacket on this morning and keep it with you for your late-day plans. Thanks to a very weak cold front this morning, temperatures are going to take at tumble in the coming days. But nothing that we can’t handle. As clouds increase into the afternoon, so do our surface winds. Winds will be out of the west this time around, and could approach 25-30 mph. Thanks to these winds and the additional cloud cover, most spots look to top out in the low to mid 50s this afternoon.

Frost Potential:

Skies are expected to turn partly cloudy as we roll into the overnight hours. Less cloud cover and even lighter winds will allows for optimal cooling conditions to take place. Temperatures overnight are scheduled to drop into the low to mid 30s. If you got a jump start on your garden, you’ll want to cover up any sensitive vegetation! With temperatures closing in on the freezing mark, this will bring a good possibility for frost to develop. Tomorrow morning’s chilly start is a sign of things to come for the middle of the work week. Clouds quickly moving in will further slow down the heating process, resulting in upper 40s for highs. Patchy frost will also be possible both Wednesday night and Thursday night, as lows again drop into the 30s.