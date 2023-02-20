Sunny skies and a warm breeze brought high temperatures Monday afternoon back into the middle and upper 40s. Winds remain from the southwest Monday evening but will turn to the northwest later tonight following a cold front.

The cold front is tied to a fast-moving clipper system passing through Wisconsin. This brought light snow to central and northern Wisconsin during the afternoon. As the front passes Monday night, winds are expected to increase from the northwest. Gusts 30-35 mph will be possible overnight, easing to around 30 mph by daybreak Tuesday. The winds will remain gusty throughout the morning but should subside by the afternoon.

We will see sunshine for the first half of the day Tuesday with increasing cloud cover by the afternoon. This will keep temperatures in the low mid 30s, quite a bit cooler than the last several days.